Caught five times without a licence

A BUNDY court has heard it was the fifth time Ryan Michael Fox had been charged with an unlicensed driving.

Fox, 25, went before Bundaberg Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to driving without a licence when SPER suspended at Gin Gin on Saturday, November 25.

Prosecutor, Senior Constable Andrew Blunt said police intercepted his silver Ford wagon at 4.10pm and could not produce a licence, saying he was not aware it had been suspended by SPER on October 18.

"It is his fifth unlicensed offence,” he said.

However, Fox's last two offences had been just outside the five year time considered by the court and result in a longer disqualification.

Fox told the court he did not have a licence at the time but did now.

He was disqualified for one month and fined $500.