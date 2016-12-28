Menu
Hoons have been caught on camera around the region.
News

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Times Bundy hoons were busted on video

Crystal Jones
by
24th Aug 2020 5:00 AM
HOONING is a common offence in the region.

These videos capture some of the most brazen moments.

Burnouts caught on camera on Victoria St

 

These hoons thought the cover of darkness could hide their actions, they were wrong. 

Hoons caught kicking up dust near athletics club 

Local resident and member of Bundaberg Athletics Club Joanne Hunter spoke out about hooning issues in the region, as Bundaberg MP David Batt pledged funding for more CCTV if the LNP wins the next state election.

Hooning in front of the police station makes it to YouTube 

Video posted to YouTube showed a brazen act - hooning in front of the Bundaberg Police Station. 

Here's video of that same car being towed away by police

Police said it didn't take them long to find the car.

Boat hoon engages in potentially deadly act 

A video of a man "tinny bashing" at Bucca went viral, but it's a dangerous practice police condemned.

