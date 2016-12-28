CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Times Bundy hoons were busted on video
HOONING is a common offence in the region.
These videos capture some of the most brazen moments.
Burnouts caught on camera on Victoria St
These hoons thought the cover of darkness could hide their actions, they were wrong.
Hoons caught kicking up dust near athletics club
Local resident and member of Bundaberg Athletics Club Joanne Hunter spoke out about hooning issues in the region, as Bundaberg MP David Batt pledged funding for more CCTV if the LNP wins the next state election.
Hooning in front of the police station makes it to YouTube
Video posted to YouTube showed a brazen act - hooning in front of the Bundaberg Police Station.
Here's video of that same car being towed away by police
Police said it didn't take them long to find the car.
Boat hoon engages in potentially deadly act
A video of a man "tinny bashing" at Bucca went viral, but it's a dangerous practice police condemned.