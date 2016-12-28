CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Times Bundy hoons were busted on video

Hoons have been caught on camera around the region.

Hoons have been caught on camera around the region.

HOONING is a common offence in the region.

These videos capture some of the most brazen moments.

Burnouts caught on camera on Victoria St

Burnouts: East Bundaberg Hoons in Victoria Street.

These hoons thought the cover of darkness could hide their actions, they were wrong.

Hoons caught kicking up dust near athletics club

Hoons caught on camera: Hoons can be seen ripping up ground near the Bundy Athletics Club.

Local resident and member of Bundaberg Athletics Club Joanne Hunter spoke out about hooning issues in the region, as Bundaberg MP David Batt pledged funding for more CCTV if the LNP wins the next state election.

Hooning in front of the police station makes it to YouTube

Burn out outside Police Station: A video uploaded on August 15 shows men doing a burn out outside the Bundaberg Police Station.

Video posted to YouTube showed a brazen act - hooning in front of the Bundaberg Police Station.

Here's video of that same car being towed away by police

Police warn drivers against hooning following incident: Bundaberg Police Sergeant Marty Arnold talks about the towing away of a car involved in hooning offences in front of the Bundaberg Police Station.

Police said it didn't take them long to find the car.

Boat hoon engages in potentially deadly act

Dangerous "tinny bashing": A man swings in his tinny, suspended by ropes off the bridge at Bucca.

A video of a man "tinny bashing" at Bucca went viral, but it's a dangerous practice police condemned.