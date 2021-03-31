CAUGHT AT RANDOM: Drivers with drugs in their system

Tuesday saw a number of people face Bundaberg Magistrates Court for driving with drugs in their saliva.

Tuesday saw a number of people face Bundaberg Magistrates Court for driving with drugs in their saliva.

Some of Bundaberg’s drivers have learnt the hard way just how long drugs can stay in their system.

A number of drivers who were randomly intercepted in the last few months faced Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Tuesday charged with driving with driving with a drug in their saliva.

Zoee Rhieannan King pleaded guilty to driving with a relevant drug in her saliva after a roadside on January 18 test returned a positive reading for methamphetamine and THC.

Her lawyer Gavin James told the court his client’s plea came at an early opportunity and that she had “let herself down” by consuming the drugs while a friend was in town visiting.

King was fined $450 and disqualified from holding a licence for three months.

At 10.55pm on February 26, 18-year-old William Connor Hansen was randomly intercepted by police where he participated in a drug test.

The test returned a positive reading for THC and MDMA.

Hansen pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Tuesday to driving with a drug in his saliva while on a provisional licence.

The court heard he had no like offending in his history.

He was fined $350 and was disqualified from holding a licence for three months.

Mum-of-two Nataya Nikora-Lewis learnt the hard way how long marijuana can stay in your system after she had a positive THC reading four days after having a puff of a joint.

Nikora-Lewis pleaded guilty to driving with a drug in her saliva on Tuesday after she was pulled over on March 1.

She was also on a provisional licence.

Nikora-Lewis told the court that she was having a few drinks at a BBQ with a family member who was in town visiting.

She said that she was offered a joint and had a puff of it.

Nikora-Lewis told the court it was a “mistake” and a “one time thing”.

She was fined $150 and was disqualified from holding a licence for three months.

More stories

Court hears how man turned life around after drugs

Drug dealer who had ‘honesty box’ for customers sentenced

Activate your free Courier Mail subscription for big rewards

