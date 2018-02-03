Menu
Caught 16 days after licence expired

Bundaberg court house Photo: Zach Hogg / NewsMail
Bundaberg court house Photo: Zach Hogg / NewsMail

WHEN unlicensed driver James Kendal Whiteman hit the road on October 21, he was unaware his licence had expired 16 days earlier.

Whiteman, 35, was pulled over by Bundaberg police along Hanbury St, Bundaberg North, at 4.25pm and was informed of his oversight.

Whiteman told Bundaberg Magistrates Court that he had recently obtained full-time work at North Bundaberg.

"You'll be walking or riding a bike,” Magistrate Belinda Merrin told Whiteman.

Whiteman pleaded guilty to driving unlicensed and due to his "significant traffic history” was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for one month.

"You know the consequences of driving within the next month,” Ms Merrin said.

"Not going to happen,” Whiteman said before he left the courtroom.

