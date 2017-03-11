Cattle sale holding up well

A MAJOR annual event for regional cattle producers took place on Thursday.

An annual event in partnership with Topx and the Greenup Eidsvold Station, the Eidsvold cattle sale was hosted with people from across the region and involved many cattle either being sold or bought.

On Thursday, around 300 people turned up with roughly 20-30 vendors.

Chief executive officer of Topx, Allan Cooney, said the event was like a transaction.

"It's basically a transaction centre for buying and selling cattle, the owners of the cattle sell the cattle and people buy them for goods and purposes," Mr Cooney said.

"Most of these cattle are store cattle so they'll go into feed somewhere, so basically to get fattened for food later," he said.

Owner of Greenup Eidsvold Station, Rick Greenup, said it was about show-casing the many different types of cattle we have in Australia.

"We've been running the event for the past five or six years now, and it's a successful event we have with Topx," Mr Greenup said.

"I guess it's about showcasing santa gertrudis cattle in the Eidsvold area," he said.

At the moment cattle are well suited to the current climate.

"Cattle are well suited to the country, they do very well in the country and proven in the country, putting a yarding of cattle with 1800 odd head, whilst the back end of the yarding is not all santa gertrudis, there is a good influence of santas there that makes it a very successful day," Mr Greenup said.

The value of cattle is improving.

"The dollar value for cattle is on the increase with Roma, Dalby and all those sales and they tell me we're pretty solid at the moment," he said.

"Usually when things get this dry our rates on the cattle get jerked back, but things are going good."