Cattle killed, injured in trailer rollover

Anton Rose
by
10th Mar 2019 2:19 PM

POLICE are diverting traffic on the Warrego Highway after a cattle train rolled in Muckadilla, north of Roma, this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said the trailer that was carrying the cattle had rolled about 12.20pm, killing and injuring a number of animals, but the prime mover itself remained upright.

Ten of the cattle were humanely destroyed by police.

The eastbound lane of the highway is blocked and police are managing traffic at the scene.

Two fire crews are also assisting, cutting free the cattle from the trailer.

The driver of the vehicle was uninjured. 

Toowoomba Chronicle

