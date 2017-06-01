Cattle calling the crowds

SMASHING the average number of cattle, the Bundaberg Show's cattle comp is one you don't want to miss.

Chief cattle steward Bevan Glasgow and steward Paul Forman said cattle prices were good at the moment and so was the attendance at this year's show.

Where previous years were scratching around the 100 head-of-cattle mark, this year there's 120 head of cattle at the show, with cattle owners having travelled from Monto, Rockhampton and further afield to be here.

"Everyone thinks they've got good cattle at home but you bring it to the show and see how you're going - to benchmark them more or less,” Mr Glasgow said.

"I often think I've got something good, bring it to the show and then think differently when I go home.”

The stewards said the quality of cattle at the Bundy Show over the past three or four years was comparable to that of cattle at the Brisbane Exhibition.

"One cow that won here two years ago, took out the Interbreed Champion at RNA,” Mr Forman said.

"She was a limousin cow, she won supreme champion here and her next show was the Ekka and she took out the Supreme Exhibit of Queensland for that year.

Mr Forman said the variety of cattle and the versatility of the show was something that would not have been seen 30 years ago.

But it's also the mateship associated with the cattle side of the show and the child-friendly aspect that sets the Bundaberg Show apart.

"The industry has changed so much and a lot of younger people are getting involved now,” Mr Forman said.

"Leading and feeding cattle and washing cattle.”

Mr Glasgow said they try to promote the industry to a younger people, providing an educational experience to those who attend.

"There's 13 students coming from Charleville just to experience the show, 15 from Hervey Bay, 16 from Bundaberg Christian College and some from Isis.” he said.

Mr Glasgow said regional shows provided a great platform for anyone interested in cattle.

Mr Glasgow He said they were trying to upgrade facilities all the time to keep them competitor-friendly.

"If the people aren't happy when they come here, they won't come back,” he said.

"It doesn't matter how much you win.”