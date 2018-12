WELFARE CONCERNS: More than 30 cats and dogs, and a wallaby, were surrendered to authorities last week (file image).

MORE than 30 dogs and cats, along with one wallaby, have been surrendered to the RSPCA and Department of Environment after authorities attended an Apple Tree Creek address.

An RSPCA spokesman confirmed officers had been working with a woman for some time amid welfare concerns for the animals.

The animals were surrendered last week.

No charges have been laid but the matter remained under investigation, the spokesman said.