Gary Ablett was up to his old tricks against the Eagles. Picture: AAP Images
Scott full of praise after Ablett’s star showing

by ALEX OATES
29th Apr 2019 12:42 PM
GEELONG coach Chris Scott was "full of admiration" for Gary Ablett as he dazzled in the Cats 58-point thumping of West Coast last night.

For the second week in a row, the "Little Master" produced a stunning performance, kicking two goals in a 28-disposal game at GMHBA Stadium.

Scott admitted Ablett was in a "rich vein of form".

"We're full of admiration for him," Scott said.

"There were queries from the outside as to how he would accept his new role. So far, so good, it seems. I never really understood the questioning because there was never an inkling that he wasn't prepared to play whether the coaching group wanted him to.

"It is worth noting he's getting reward in that position.

"Now, I'm not necessarily talking about his dad, but players who have dominated one position to the twilight years of their career and shifted… I think we admire those who can take on a new role and show the world that they can play that one just as well."

Scott admitted it was amazing to see Ablett re-produce the form that won him the first of two Brownlows.

"In some ways it is (amazing), but I think the guys who have played with him for a while, even the guys that haven't played with him 10 years ago, wouldn't be that surprised," Scott said.

"His body is in good shape, which helps. He had a few hiccups last year, but as an industry even we can underrate how hard it is to reach the peak of your powers when you're a little limited physically.

"The game's just so tough now. It was tough 20 years ago, but it's nothing on what they have to deal with now.

Improving their record to 5-1, the Cats dominated the Eagles at their own game, winning 148 more possessions.

It was a stat that even shocked Scott.

"It was a little surprised, given our mindset going into the game," Scott said.

"They have made an art form of controlling the ball and I didn't think it was us winning the ball against them, but our ability to deny them those chains led to us keeping the ball.

"Maybe it was inflated late in the game when we were keeping control of the ball, but I think the disparity in the possession count opened up pretty early."

afl chris scott gary ablett jnr geelong cats west coast eagles
