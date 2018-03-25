Menu
MARK: Jarrod Stothard takes the mark after an unsuccessful Gympie speccie. AFL Wide Bay Rd1: Maryborough Bears v Gympie Cats at Port City Park, Maryborough.
AFL

Cats claim win in first AFL Wide Bay game

Matthew McInerney
by
25th Mar 2018 12:48 PM

AUSSIE RULES: Gympie Cats will sit atop the AFL Wide Bay ladder after its first game in the competition.

The former Sunshine Coast-aligned club joined Wide Bay during the off-season, and travelled to Port City Park to face Maryborough Bears.

The Bears, last year's reserve grade premiership winners, have returned to the top flight this season.

Gympie dominated from the outset, and ultimately kicked 19 goals to trounce Maryborough by 96 points.

Cats duo Adam Hendry and Troy Cunningham kicked five goals each.

Fraser Coast Chronicle
