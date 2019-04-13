Menu
Police will allege the indecent assault charges relate to five child victims, aged between 12 and 15 at the time.
Crime

Catholic priest charged with child sex

13th Apr 2019 11:11 AM

A 77-year-old Catholic priest has been charged in NSW with nine historical assault and child sex offences dating back to when he was a dormitory manager, rugby coach and band teacher.

Detectives investigating allegations of sexual and indecent assaults at a boarding institution in the Southern Highlands in the 1980s made the arrest at a home in the Sydney suburb of Kensington on Friday morning.

The man was charged with nine offences including six counts of sexual assault - assault and act of indecency with a person aged under 16, and two counts of gross indecency by a male with another male aged under 18.

The elderly man was granted strict conditional police bail and is due before Waverley Local Court on May 22.

