Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FOR SALE: The Leas project in Middle Ridge has just been announced as the latest housing estate through LJ Hooker Toowoomba.
FOR SALE: The Leas project in Middle Ridge has just been announced as the latest housing estate through LJ Hooker Toowoomba. LJ Hooker
Business

Catholic Church-owned housing estate set to be launched

Tom Gillespie
by
10th Dec 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A LARGE housing estate in one of the few undeveloped spaces in eastern Toowoomba is about to be launched by the agent.

The Leas Project, which features 138 lots over 11 hectares on the corner of Hume and Spring streets in Middle Ridge, has been developed by LJ Hooker Toowoomba for the Catholic Church.

Head of operations Jeremy Lewis said the estate was one of the largest on the more established side of Toowoomba, where large packets of undeveloped land were rare.

"It's launching in December 14, so that's when we're bringing it to the market," he said.

"Stage one (of four) is projected to be ready by August next year. We're hoping to be all sold out of every stage by that point.

"We're predicting there is going to be a fair amount of demand.

"It's probably the largest land subdivision on the eastern side of Toowoomba right now."

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Toowoomba was approved by the council in July, following a three month assessment period.

Mr Lewis said the large-sized blocks, ranging from 481-1300sq m, would appeal to a variety of potential buyers.

"It offers what others cannot, which is location," he said.

"Unlike other land subdivisions, we're trying to capture different buyers.

"This is going to capture a large amount of the various buying demographics.

"It's a desired address, so we believe this development and the style of the layout of all the lots is going to hopefully complement the existing suburb."

Speaking to The Chronicle in May, Catholic Diocese of Toowoomba's Tom Jolley said the church had owned the land for decades.

For more information about the housing estate, call LJ Hooker Toowoomba on 4688 2222.

catholic church middle ridge toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Golf clubhouse renovation hinging on Jewel decision

    premium_icon Golf clubhouse renovation hinging on Jewel decision

    Property THE immediate future of Bargara Golf Club's clubhouse could hinge on the whether the Bargara Jewel high-rise approval is left undisturbed by the State Govt.

    Plans for sand quarry revealed

    premium_icon Plans for sand quarry revealed

    Business Projects prompt business to look at Bucca site for materials

    Rental market heating up for Bundy

    premium_icon Rental market heating up for Bundy

    Property Things are on the up for investors - not for renters

    Local Partners