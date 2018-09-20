Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cathay Pacific, Hong Kong’s premiere airline, recently admitted to getting its own name wrong. Picture: Cathay Pacific
Cathay Pacific, Hong Kong’s premiere airline, recently admitted to getting its own name wrong. Picture: Cathay Pacific
Offbeat

You had one job! Airline’s embarrassing blunder

by Staff writers
20th Sep 2018 6:03 AM

CATHAY Pacific Airways, the Hong Kong-based airline, should probably spell check the next time it brands one of its new planes.

The award-winning, globally recognised airline accidentally let one of its new jets fly the skies with the name "Cathay Paciic" painted on its side.

 

Cathay Pacific spelled its name wrong on the side of a new jet recently. Picture: Twitter/Cathay Pacific
Cathay Pacific spelled its name wrong on the side of a new jet recently. Picture: Twitter/Cathay Pacific

Travellers at Hong Kong International Airport spotted the sign-writer's mistake and contacted the airline immediately.

Airline officials quickly admitted to the mistake with good humour.

"Oops … She's going back to the shop!" a company social media staffer joked on Twitter.

But the Twitterverse responded with a mix of amusement and amazement.

Some social media users found the error funny while others saw it as a sign of declining standards across the airline industry.

 

 

While the airline said it was a simple and genuine oversight, some still found the mistake difficult to defend.

"The spacing is too on-point for a mishap," an engineer for Haeco, a sister company of the airline, told the South China Morning Post.

"There should be a blank gap in between letters if it was a real mistake I think."

airline cathay pacific editors picks flights tourism travel

Top Stories

    Holy guacamole! Avo farm could fetch $250m or more

    premium_icon Holy guacamole! Avo farm could fetch $250m or more

    News HOLY guacamole! A local avocado farm is tipped to sell for more than $250 million after hitting the market only a week ago.

    Man assaults teen, throws beer cans at him in his bedroom

    premium_icon Man assaults teen, throws beer cans at him in his bedroom

    Crime Childers man cops two-and-a-half year prison sentence

    Dad furious over tobacco theft smashes bottle on man's head

    premium_icon Dad furious over tobacco theft smashes bottle on man's head

    Crime Bundy father to spend next seven months behind bars

    Plans for new Bundy cafe brewing as launch day looms

    premium_icon Plans for new Bundy cafe brewing as launch day looms

    News Coffee addicts will be spoiled for choice in two weeks time

    Local Partners