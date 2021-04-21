CATFIGHT: Nightclub argument ends in hefty dentist bill

A catfight between two drunk women over a bloke lasted less than a minute, but the scars of that night carried over to the courtroom.

Georgie Annmarie Bojack faced Mackay Magistrates Court on Thursday over the CBD nightclub assault as while her victim watched on from the gallery.

CCTV footage captured the victim confronting Bojack inside The Gallery Lounge and Bar on December 6, 2021 before both women wound up on the ground.

The court heard Bojack then opportunistically grabbed a bar stool and swung it with "excessive force" at the woman's mouth.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Sabine Scott said the victim was seeking $5010 in compensation for dental costs as a result.

"The victim also suffered pain and distress as indicated in her victim impact statement," Sergeant Scott said.

But Magistrate Damian Dwyer said the other woman instigated the fight - and when she tried to interject from the gallery, he reprimanded her.

"I don't want to hear from you," he told her.

"It simply wouldn't have happened if you had of minded your own business and left (Bojack) alone.

"It was a catfight in a pub over a bloke," Mr Dwyer said.

"Two drunken women couldn't control themselves … (Bojack) just took it too far … (she will) pay for that."

Georgia Annmarie Bojack, faced Mackay Magistrates Court on Thursday, April 16, 2021. Picture: Facebook

Defence solicitor Steven Hayles, of Macrossan and Amiet, said his 24-year-old Rockhampton-born client worked as a stablehand for a Mackay region racehorse trainer.

Mr Hayles said Bojack, who was remorseful over her actions, completed Year 10 at Mirani State High School and had a verbal disability leading to misunderstandings in social settings while at school.

Bojack pleading guilty to the assault.

Mr Dwyer sentenced her to 110 hours unpaid community service to be completed within nine months and ordered her to pay her victim $5010 in compensation.

Bojack was banned from entering any licensed premises with the Mackay Safe Night Precinct until October.

A conviction was not recorded.

