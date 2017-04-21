Caterers set to serve up a treat this Winterfeast

THE region's 10-day culinary feast is back for 2017 and joining the line-up for the first time this year are Bundaberg caterers Water St Kitchen.

Established about 12 months ago after chef Alex Cameron and his wife Jen moved from the Gold Coast back to Jen's home town, the couple have been serving up delicious offerings at weddings, corporate events and private functions.

But after deciding to transform a room of their Water St headquarters into a intimate dining space for special functions, the room will be complete, with a statement piece long, wooden table, in time for their Winterfeast breakfast, lunch and dinner at the table events.

"We're very excited to be a part of it this year,” Mr Cameron said.

"We're doing a breakfast, lunch and dinner and they'll be hosted here.

"The breakfast has two sittings and one of them has already sold out and the lunch is getting very close to capacity.

WATER ST KITCHEN: Alex and Jen Cameron will be hosting a breakfast, lunch and dinner as part of Winterfeast this year. Mike Knott BUN200417KITCHEN2

"The lunch and dinner will be degustation style, all matched with wines - very special.

"The lunch and dinner we can really show off and the breakfast is a lower price point so we can attract a wider range of the public.

"The breakfast was our opportunity to have all different markets in here and show off the room and our capabilities,” Mrs Cameron added.

Water St Kitchen PAUL BEUTEL

Mr Cameron said Winterfeast was an amazing concept that allowed the region to shine and set it apart for other places, like their former Gold Coast base.

"Being able to have such easy access to all this produce is amazing,” he said.

"To be living on the door step of farms, that's something you wouldn't think of and its not available to you on the Gold Coast, so showing it off and showcasing it to the public is what we should be doing.”

"And letting the farmers have some of the limelight,” Mrs Cameron added.

Visit www.winterfeast.

com.au/ for more details and to book.