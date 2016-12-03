Catch up on the news that made headlines in Bundy this week

INCREASE: Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said the airport had set a new record for throughput in the 2015/16 financial year with 167,128 passengers departing through its gates.

IN CASE you missed it, here is some of the news that made headlines in Bundaberg this week.

MONDAY November 28

BUNDABERG Hospital has employed a surgeon who has been investigated by Australia's medical watchdog and had his registration temporarily suspended.

Bundaberg Hospital boss Adrian Pennington says he has faith in the region's new orthopaedic surgeon Dr Richard Hocking, so much so he has booked in for hip replacement with the embattled doctor.

TUESDAY November 29

A BUNDABERG man is one of two standing trial over the savage bashing death of a Gold Coast underworld figure known as "Junkie Love”.

The trial continues.

WEDNESDAY November 30

A VIOLENT, cowardly attack sparked by a disagreement over money has landed a 20-year-old man in jail for six months.

Plus, a police diving squad from Brisbane was called up in an attempt to recover stolen items from a spate of burglaries across Bundaberg.

POLICE SEARCH: Divers from the Brisbane police dive squad at Palmers Creek, Avoca.

THURSDAY December 1

BUNDABERG Airport is now one of the top five airports in Australia for passenger growth and trends indicate next year will be even bigger.

Council tourism and regional growth spokesman Greg Barnes said the numbers provided a substantive argument for future destination expansion and council would look forward to having ongoing discussions with the various carriers.

FRIDAY December 2

REPEATEDLY set alight, beaten, his jaw dislocated and his blood splattered across the walls, ceiling and cupboards.

The horrific injuries inflicted upon an intellectually disabled man over a seven-day day period have been described in graphic detail in the Bundaberg District Court.

Plus, Bundaberg farmers breath sigh of relief over backpacker tax debacle but issue warning to Canberra that they won't forget.

