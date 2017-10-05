28°
Catch our turtles on screen with Dr Harry

NATIONAL SPOTLIGHT: Dr Harry with a nesting turtle at Mon Repos in February.
BUNDABERG will be thrust into the national spotlight tonight when Channel 7 program Better Homes and Gardens airs tonight.

The episode will feature a segment with Dr Harry Cooper and his visit to Mon Repos to see the turtles.

When the NewsMail caught up with Dr Harry during his visit in February, he said he had been lucky enough to see a female lay, cover over her nest and head back to sea.

"That was her fourth visit and probably last clutch for the season,” he said at the time.

It was a first for the veterinary surgeon, who said he had swam with turtles before but he had yet to see them lay.

"They call it turtle tears, when you look at the head of a turtle there's these little watery streams that come out from both eyes. It's not tears at all, it's used to excrete the salt, but it looks like crying,” he said.

"I thought to myself, perhaps she is because she's just laid 116 eggs, and over the course of four clutches she's probably laid about 500 eggs and of those 500 only half will make it.”

The airing of the show is perfect timing, with the beginning of the turtle season in five weeks.

While in the region, Dr Harry also visited some misbehaving dogs - never missing an opportunity to impart his wisdom.

The visit was organised with Bundaberg North Burnett Tourism.

