Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dean Rouse with his painted cray caught on a baited line at Jenny Lynn.
Dean Rouse with his painted cray caught on a baited line at Jenny Lynn. Contributed
News

Catch of the week: Gladstone anglers show off fishing hauls

Mark Zita
by
6th Dec 2018 2:00 PM

DESPITE the bushfires buring around our region, fishing enthusiasts still submitted their catches from the weekend.

Beckstar Healy submitted a photo of her nephew, with his first catch while fishing out in Boyne Island. "He was proud as a punch," Ms Healy said.

 

Beckstar Healy's proud nephew with his first catch.
Beckstar Healy's proud nephew with his first catch. Contributed

Chris "Foey" sent us a photo of his friend Shaun Walker, who caught his first mangrove jack. Rest assured, the fish was tagged and released back in to the wild.

 

Shaun Walker with his first mangrove jack which was tagged and released.
Shaun Walker with his first mangrove jack which was tagged and released. Contributed

Finally, Lucas Hall submitted a photo of his friend Dean Rouse (pictured above) with his painted cray which was caught on a baited line.

Keep an eye out for next week's call out on Facebook.

See our full gallery online and don't miss Fishing with Daz in Friday's edition of The Observer.

catch of the week fishing gladstone region
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    CCTV captures battle between dog and eastern brown snake

    CCTV captures battle between dog and eastern brown snake

    News A NORTH Burnett pup has taken on an eastern brown snake and come out top dog.

    Heat goes on land clearing laws

    premium_icon Heat goes on land clearing laws

    Environment FIRES: Heat to go on vegetation management laws.

    • 7th Dec 2018 3:53 AM
    'SUSPICIOUS': Two bodies found at CQ caravan park

    'SUSPICIOUS': Two bodies found at CQ caravan park

    News Police have set up a crime scene at a caravan park in CQ.

    Local Partners