News

Catch of the day: Fresh seafood for Easter

Rhylea Millar
2nd Apr 2020 5:30 PM
EASTER isn’t quite the same without a seafood platter and with fresh options aplenty, customers won’t be disappointed.

Red Shed Seafood owner Marguerite Conroy-Mills said it was business as usual for the popular family-operated store.

“Easter is one of our busiest times of the year and we want to remind customers that we are definitely still open,” Ms Conroy-Mills said.

“Don’t forget about those smaller retailers that aren’t located in the shopping centres and on the main streets because all our local businesses need support.”

And while Easter celebrations may be quieter than usual this year, there is plenty of fresh seafood on the menu.

“We don’t want anyone to miss out, so we have so much fresh seafood coming in daily,” Ms Conroy-Mills said.

“Fish is really popular during the Easter period because of its health benefits and lent, but we’ve also got all the favourites, like the prawns, Moreton Bay bugs and scallops.”

Ms Conroy-Mills said the business was adhering to all health standards and had plenty of disinfectant at the store.

“We are taking orders for everything, including our frozen products, to ensure social distancing isn’t an issue when people come to collect their orders,” she said.

“The health and safety of our customers is our priority, which is why we are also offering driveway collections, to make sure everyone feels comfortable.”

Customers can phone the store directly to arrange orders, payment and collection times.

A staff member will bring orders out to vehicles and pop them into the car boot, to minimise contact.

All orders over $100 will receive a free Red Shed cooler bag.

The business is also continuing to hold its monthly gold coin raffle, to raise proceeds and awareness for Marcus Mission and suicide prevention.

Red Shed Seafood is at 5E Quay St, Bundaberg East.

To place an order, phone 4151 7035.

