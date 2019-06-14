Catch a live stream of AFL match between SQ and NQ here

Matt Schlein kicked a goal in South Queensland's win against North Queensland at Aspley.

Matt Schlein kicked a goal in South Queensland's win against North Queensland at Aspley. TJ Yields

AFL: The annual North Queensland and South Queensland representative AFL match will be live streamed on Saturday afternoon from Townsville and you can watch it right here.

The game will feature South Queensland players Matt Schlein and Josh Wheeler from the Bay Power club up against the best North Queensland AFL players.

It is being played as a curtain raiser to the Gold Coast Suns and St Kilda AFL fixture.

AFL Queensland will live stream the match from 4.30pm.

To watch some great AFL action and cheer on Matt and Josh click on the below link:

https://livestream.com/accounts/4214247/events/8707682