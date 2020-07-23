Cat is out of the paper bag: Exhibition winner announced

UNIQUE artworks have been celebrated at a local gallery and the exhibition is a ‘paper’ bag filled with talent.

After months of planning, opening night went off with a bang and Cross Gallery curator Clinton Cross was thrilled with the works displayed at the event.

FUN NIGHT: Clinton Cross, Gillan Learmonth, John Learmonth and judge John Greenhaigh on opening night.

Contributing artists were asked to transform a simplistic paper bag into a magical work of art, applying whichever medium and technique they chose.

“I love creating these unusual sort of projects, like the ping pong exhibition we held last year,” Mr Cross said.

“Some people kept to what they knew and others ventured outside of their comfort zones but everyone thinks so differently and that’s sort of the idea behind it.”

Children’s Aboriginal and South Pacific Children’s Christmas tree. Created by nine-year-old Evanis Johnson and 10-year-old Elani Johnson.

Bundy artist Paul Perry created this artwork, placing a mosaic on a paper bag with concrete.

Beth O’Grady’s black and white takeaway bags.

UK textile artist Patricia Kelly cut fabrics and cotton and placed them on her paper bag.

About 50 entries were received for the paper bag exhibition, from a wide variety of artists based around the country and internationally.

Despite the gallery being temporarily closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, it was business as usual on opening night, with plenty of art lovers turning up to view the unique and varied collection of paper bag submissions.

John Greenhaigh observing each piece, as part of his judging role.

Judged by John Greenhaigh, Melbourne artist Terri Brooks received first place her for sculpture piece.

“Everyone loved it because it has a bit of mystery about it,” Mr Cross said.

“It looks like it has some sort of sandwich sitting inside it but it doesn’t and it was keeping to the show but also had this real beautiful and elegant feel to it … it’s a classic piece.”

Terri Brooks received first place for her entry.

Mr Cross said the winning entry was 3-D, very sturdy and looked almost like concrete.

He said a sense of quality and looking for what stood out the most was considered during the judging process.

Adrienne Williams created this paper bag sculpture.

Textile artist Grace Cross entered this stunning piece.

Anna Hitchcock’s 3-D printing sculpture.

London artist Hanna ten Doornkaart’s entry.

While the cat’s out of the ‘paper’ bag and first place has been announced, the curator encourages everyone to cast their vote for people’s choice, with the winner receiving $100 in cash.

“Everyone did a sensational job so judging was a really hard process, but beauty is in the eye of the beholder which is why we have created the people’s choice award too,” Mr Cross said.

Helen Henderson created this stunning light by deconstructing and reconstructing a Rockman’s shopping bag with resin.

The initial product before artist Helen Henderson worked her magic.

The humble Pie Bag by Gabrielle McDonald.

”Milkbar” by Emma Thorp.

Reparations by Meaghan Shelton.

The Paper Bag exhibition will be open to the public until the first week of September. Artworks are also for sale.

Voting for the People’s Choice Award can be made by visiting the gallery or contacting Cross Gallery on Instagram.

Cross Gallery is now planning the next exhibition, showcasing black and white work.