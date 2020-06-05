Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Qld premier
Qld premier
News

Casual workers to get $1500 if they get COVID

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
5th Jun 2020 1:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HARDSHIP payments of $1500 will be available to casual workers if they contract COVID-19 and have no sick leave to access.

The one-off payment was announced today by the State Government and comes as part of the multi-billion dollar stimulus package.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said it was important anyone who was sick didn't turn up to work.

 

 

Deputy Premier Steven Miles said the funding would make it practical for casual workers who test positive and don't have sick leave available.

It comes as Queensland recorded no new cases of coronavirus overnight, with the state's total still at 1060.

Almost 213,000 people have been tested.

Originally published as Casual workers to get $1500 if they get COVID

More Stories

annastacia palaszczuk coronavirus covid-19 editors picks qld state government

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Bodies fell through ceiling’: Flashpoint of deadly inferno

        premium_icon ‘Bodies fell through ceiling’: Flashpoint of deadly inferno

        Crime Now 20 years after the horror Childers inferno, those at the scene recount how it all unfolded.

        Local centre given top spot at statewide awards

        premium_icon Local centre given top spot at statewide awards

        News Bundaberg’s IWC has taken out the top spot at Queensland’s 2020 Reconciliation...

        • 5th Jun 2020 1:30 PM
        Bundy service club contributes to BushKids

        premium_icon Bundy service club contributes to BushKids

        News RAISING funds from local stalls can make a difference.

        Local news matters: and here's how you can help

        Local news matters: and here's how you can help

        News We're offering a special deal to ensure the future of our news

        • 5th Jun 2020 1:01 PM