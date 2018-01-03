Menu
Casting for Bundy's next big television ad

TV AD: Ben Parkinson Casting will be casting here in Bundaberg this weekend. It has cast TV commercial like this one for Gold Lotto.
Emma Reid
ARE you hip, cool and aspirational?

Then there is a chance you could land a role in Bundaberg's next big television commercial.

Ben Parkinson Casting has put the call out for locals to send in a selfie for a chance to be in an alcohol commercial.

The advertisement attracted hundreds of comments when it hit Facebook early this week.

It included a call out for "real” cane farmers.

And it seems everyone in Bundy knows a cane farmer or two, with more than 300 people, many saying they were farmers, tagged in the original post.

The casting will take place tomorrow, Saturday and Sunday here in Bundaberg.

The only requirement is that you are aged between 25 and 55.

The agency has cast actors for commercials for Bundaberg Brewed Drinks, BCF, RACQ, Gold Lotto and Subway and films including Daybreakers, Return to Nim's Island and Narnia.

Send your details and a selfie to direct@bpcast.net or visit Ben Parkinson Casting's Facebook page.

Topics:  ben parkinson casting bundaberg cane farmer tv commercial

