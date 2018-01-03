Casting for Bundy's next big television ad

TV AD: Ben Parkinson Casting will be casting here in Bundaberg this weekend. It has cast TV commercial like this one for Gold Lotto.

I have worked with the NewsMail since January 2012. I report in the Family Life section of the paper, which I love as I have two school aged kids. I grew up in Byron Bay before moving to Hervey Bay where I lived for 10 years, after that my family and I travelled around Australia then we finally settled in Bundaberg in 2011. I enjoy meeting new people and hearing about all walks of life.

ARE you hip, cool and aspirational?

Then there is a chance you could land a role in Bundaberg's next big television commercial.

Ben Parkinson Casting has put the call out for locals to send in a selfie for a chance to be in an alcohol commercial.

The advertisement attracted hundreds of comments when it hit Facebook early this week.

It included a call out for "real” cane farmers.

And it seems everyone in Bundy knows a cane farmer or two, with more than 300 people, many saying they were farmers, tagged in the original post.

The casting will take place tomorrow, Saturday and Sunday here in Bundaberg.

The only requirement is that you are aged between 25 and 55.

The agency has cast actors for commercials for Bundaberg Brewed Drinks, BCF, RACQ, Gold Lotto and Subway and films including Daybreakers, Return to Nim's Island and Narnia.

Send your details and a selfie to direct@bpcast.net or visit Ben Parkinson Casting's Facebook page.