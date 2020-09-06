Cast a spell: Four actors and celeb magician headed to Bundy

MAGICAL PERFORMANCE: Celebrity magician and illusionist Paul Cosentino will also be performing his own show on the night

MAGICAL PERFORMANCE: Celebrity magician and illusionist Paul Cosentino will also be performing his own show on the night

ADDITIONAL actors from a popular movie franchise, as well as a famous magician have been announced as joining a spellbinding tour which is headed to Bundaberg.

Earlier this year, Wowza Entertainment revealed identical twin brothers James and Oliver Phelps, who played Fred and George Weasley in the eight Harry Potter films from 2001 to 2011, would be visiting Bundaberg as part of their Australian tour.

But as with many events in the recent months, the magical evening was postponed, with the new date set for April next year.

WIZARDRY WORLD: James and Oliver Phelps played Fred and George Weasley in the eight Harry Potter films and will be visiting Bundaberg next week.

Spokesman Cameron Magusic said while the delay was disappointing, ticketholders would find a silver lining with actors Bonnie Wright and Chris Rankin who played Ginny and Percy Weasley now set to also appear at the tell-all event.

Celebrity magician and illusionist Paul Cosentino will also be performing his own show on the night.

SPECIAL GUEST: Bonnie Wright who played Ginny Weasley in the Harry Potter franchise, will also be attending the Bundaberg event, as well as Chris Rankin who played Percy Weasley.

Wowza Entertainment event director Justin Armour previously told the NewsMail, the family-friendly event would consist of a Q&A session with cast members from the Harry Potter film franchise, quiz games and there will be lots of prizes to be won.

“This is the first tour of its kind and I came up with the concept as we were looking for something different that has the wow factor, but also great prizes and lots of fun,” Mr Armour said.

“We know that most people love magic because of Harry Potter and they also love wizards, so we thought let’s bring these things together and what started as a small idea has turned into a major tour of Australia.

“I suggested that we tour some regional markets where they usually don’t get a chance to host this calibre of show and we decided on the sugar and rum capital of Australia.”

MAGICAL PERFORMANCE: Celebrity magician and illusionist Paul Cosentino will also be performing his own show on the night

Attendees are encouraged to dress up as their favourite character from the Harry Potter series and grab a photo with the Weasley’s iconic blue Ford Anglia, an enchanted car that had the ability to fly in the films.

An Evening of Magic, Wizards and Quizzes will be at Bundaberg Multiplex on Friday, April 16, at 6.30pm.

Tickets range from $35 to $350. For more information, visit hpquizshow.com.au.