Karl’s ex takes a swipe at him and his future wife

Three days out from her Channel 9 star ex-husband Karl Stefanovic's nuptials, Cassandra Thorburn has taken aim at the Today host's new lifestyle and his future wife - but without mentioning either.

Thorburn did not name her ex or his new partner, but her message was clear at an event yesterday morning, in pointed comments about picking up the kids and keeping the home clean.

The 44-year-old Stefanovic will marry 34-year-old shoe designer Jasmine Yarbrough in Mexico on Saturday, just over a year after finalising his divorce from Thorburn, 47, his wife of 21 years and the mother of his three children.

But as she attended a women's event in Sydney yesterday, Thorburn took the opportunity for a swipe at women who place an importance on appearance and fashion - the industry in which her former husband's new love is making her name.

Thorburn said as a busy mother running around after her family, following fashion trends was not important.

"(Life) is not a fashion show, it's not a competition. It is not a competition on going out and dressing up. I have been judged on my appearance … I don't agree with it," she said.

"How I turn up to pick up my kids from school that day depends on what I have been doing. I might have been cleaning toilets, we all do it."

Thorburn told The Daily Telegraph she was "doing great" as she left the Justice Professional by Just Cuts event at Luna Park.

But she did not wish to answer personal questions about how she was feeling in the lead-up to the weekend's nuptials and she also declined to pose for photographs on her own. Stefanovic and Thorburn's two younger children Ava, 13, and River, 11, flew out of Australia with their father and their future stepmother on Sunday.

The group landed in Los Angeles yesterday ahead of Stefanovic and Yarbrough's ceremony at the up-market One & Only Palmilla Resort in San Jose del Cabo on Saturday.

It's a favourite haunt of celebrities such as Cameron Diaz and Jennifer Aniston and was also where The Hills' Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt eloped in 2008.

Stefanovic and Yarbrough have reportedly shelled out tens of thousands of dollars on accommodation for their long list of nearest and dearest.

Stefanovic's old friend James Packer is expected to be best man with well wishers including model Jordan Barrett, talkback king Alan Jones and Yarbrough's friend and business partner Tamie Ingham.

Stefanovic's Today co-host Georgie Gardner was invited but is staying home because of family holiday plans.

Yesterday, The Telegraph exclusively revealed that Yarbrough's dress was designed by Jess Andreatta who said the gown would take into account "the location and overall vibe of the wedding".