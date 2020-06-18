Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An altercation between police and a young man in Casino.
An altercation between police and a young man in Casino.
News

Casino teen sues over ‘racist’ police altercation

Cathy Adams
18th Jun 2020 9:30 AM | Updated: 12:58 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CASINO teenager is suing the state of New South Wales, alleging he was assaulted by police last year in what court papers call an "abhorrent and racist" altercation.

VIDEO: Watch incident here

The 17-year-old Bundjalung teenager alleged the assault occurred around 12.30am on September 26 last year when he was walking home on the footpath of the main street of town of Casino.

 

An altercation between police and a young man in Casino.
An altercation between police and a young man in Casino.

 

The ABC reports the teen is seeking damages, alleging he was repeatedly battered, falsely imprisoned, suffered damage to his reputation, and a loss of dignity.

Police review into alleged assault

A Statement of Claim filed in the Lismore District Court said the alleged assault was "disgraceful" and "an oppressive abuse of police powers" by officers targeting an Aboriginal boy "for no reason whatsoever".

NSW Police said they were unable to comment on the matter at this time, as it is before the court. 

More to come.

More Stories

Show More
alleged assault casino police crime northern rivers northern rivers crime nsw crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Explore untouched parts of the reef with Lady Musgrave

        premium_icon Explore untouched parts of the reef with Lady Musgrave

        News Lady Musgrave Experience’s new pontoon will allow access to untouched parts of the Southern Great Barrier Reef.

        The 60 people appearing in Bundaberg courts today

        premium_icon The 60 people appearing in Bundaberg courts today

        News Here are all the people expected to make an appearance in Bundaberg court rooms...

        Knife, drugs found as wanted man’s busted downtown

        premium_icon Knife, drugs found as wanted man’s busted downtown

        Crime Country town cops nab out-of-towner on more than 20 charges.