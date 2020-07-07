Boozy builder kicks security guard during drunken bender

A booze-fuelled night at the casino ended in court for a builder who kicked the Treasury’s security boss while lying drunk on a sidewalk.

Dimo Bogoevski, 60, appeared in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Tuesday where he pleaded guilty to common assault and failing to leave a licensed premises.

The court was told that Bogoevski was being served unlimited free drinks in the VIP area of the casino when security guards asked him to leave about 3.50am on October 19 last year.

The prosecutor said he became argumentative and was escorted outside by security where he promptly laid down on the ground and refused to move.

Dimo Bogoevski appeared in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Video played in court showed Bogoevski lying on the ground for a few minutes before he kicked the manager of security in the right shin, after the manager had come to check on him.

Bogoevski's lawyer Bruce Peters said his client should be released "absolutely" because it was low-level offending.

He said Bogoevski, who was recovering from shoulder surgery, had kicked the manager because he was drunk and in pain after being handled by security.

"For someone in a VIP lounge, I believe the casino owes a higher duty of care, certainly when they offer free alcohol," Mr Peters said.

Bogoevski was fined $300.

No convictions were recorded.

