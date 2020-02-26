Menu
A police officer was allegedly bitten by a Casino man.
News

Casino man wearing a bra when he bit a cop, faces court

Aisling Brennan
25th Feb 2020 11:00 PM
A CASINO man who bit a police officer while wearing a bra and having his penis exposed will be sentenced in April.

Anthony Edward Tuesley will be sentenced over charges he assaulted police occasioning actual bodily harm, assaulted police, resisted police, and four counts of possessing a prohibited drug.

Tuesley was arrested in August after an altercation with police where he had tried to resist arrest by striking police and biting one officer on the thigh.

Items found by police when they searched a man's car in a Casino Shopping Centre carpark.
Police had approached the vehicle when they suspected it was unregistered and found Tuesley seated in the car wearing a bra and had his penis exposed through his jeans.

There was also syringes visible throughout the vehicle.

Previously, the court had heard Tuesley began to hit the officers before biting one of them on the right upper thigh before announcing he had AIDS and hepatitis C.

Tuesley then also tried to swallow a plastic balloon before his arrest

Appearing via visual link on Monday in the Lismore District Court, Tuesley's sentencing date has been set for April 6.

The Crown prosecutor told the court the four drug related chargers were simply "back-up" matters.

Lismore Northern Star

