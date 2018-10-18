Casino man caught allegedly stealing from ambulance
POLICE will allege that at 1.47am on Thursday ambulance officers at Casino Hospital saw a man stealing items from a glove box in an ambulance.
Senior Constable David Henderson said police arrived soon after and spoke to a 45-year-old Casino man. He was searched and police located debit cards belonging to six different people.
He was issued a Field Court Attendance Notice for larceny, and he will appear in Casino Local Court in November.
Further investigations will take place in relation to the debit cards. #CasinoNSWcrime