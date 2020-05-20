Menu
Casino childcare centre to appeal guilty verdict

Aisling Brennan
20th May 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:48 AM
A CASINO childcare operator who was found guilty of failing to report hazards that left children enrolled in the centre in harm's way will appeal the verdict in a higher court.

The operator of Rainbow Station Early Education Centre in Casino, LPN Childcare Pty Ltd ATF Liesl Pyke-Nott Family Trust, was found guilty of not protecting children from harm or hazard and two counts of failing to notify the regulatory authority about complaints raised in March.

The childcare operator had failed to report to the regulatory authority about complaints made about broken Perspex in the playground, a parent's concern after they'd found a handprint on their child's back and the lack of supervision by a staff member.

The court had ordered the childcare operator pay $7000 for the reporting failure.

 

Liesl Pyke-Nott is appealing the court’s decision after she was found guilty of three charges in March.
Meanwhile, the childcare's director Liesl Pyke-Nott, 46, was also found guilty of giving false information in an interview, where she was questioned about the employment record of the staff member accused of leaving the handprint on the child, and two counts of liability when body corporate contravenes.

She was convicted and ordered to pay a total of $3000.

The staff member is not facing any charges.

The matter is still before court to finalise costs sought by the prosecution, which are estimated to be close to $30,000.

However, Ms Pyke-Nott and the childcare operator successfully won the chance of appeal in the Lismore District Court on Monday.

Judge Jeff McLennan granted leave for the appeal, which will be heard on August 26 in Lismore District Court.

