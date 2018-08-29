Casino bank card bandit exposed on CCTV

A Casino woman who stole people's debit cards to make hundreds of dollars in paypass purchases was caught out on CCTV camera.

Chantelle Honeycombe, 29, stole bank cards on three consecutive occasions between January and June from victims who were going about their business in the Casino CBD.

One victim was a mother of young children who, with hands full, accidentally spilled her wallet's contents on the floor of a bakery in the Woolworths Shopping Plaza.

A few minutes after bystanders helped her collect her things from the floor, the young mother realised her card was missing.

Within an hour Honeycomb had made eight purchases with the card, totalling almost $400.

All of the January 8 purchases were captured on CCTV.

The following month, on February 28, Honeycomb picked up a debit card lost by a woman on Centre St.

The woman was unaware she lost it at the time, and Honeycomb spent the next hour racking up purchases until she exhausted the account's funds and the card stopped working.

She made more than $140 worth of purchases included three packets of cigarettes, a six pack of bourbon and cokes, two longnecks of Tooheys New, plus ice coffees, pies and sausage rolls.

She then threw the card in a bin outside the TSG tobacco store on Walker St.

Police identified Honeycomb on CCTV footage and arrested her, and she was refused bail.

But after being granted condition bail in court, she was at it again on June 4, stealing a man's wallet through his car window.

Police arrested her on the same day and she admitted the theft, and has since pleaded guilty to 14 counts of dishonestly obtain financial advantage by deception.

Honeycomb appeared via video link from Cessnock Correctional Centre in Lismore Local Court on Monday, where she was granted strict bail to reside at Miruma, a residential rehab centre for female offenders with mental health, drug and alcohol issues.

Magistrate David Heilpern wished her luck with her treatment and adjourned the matter to December 3 for sentencing, to return to Lismore Local Court