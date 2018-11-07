Cashless card works: Residents speak about impact

Hinkler MP Keith Pitt said the report showed the trial was working as intended. He is pictured here with Minister for Families and Social Services Paul Fletcher.

THE Cashless Debit Card trial rolled out in Kalgoorlie-Boulder seven-and-a-half months ago is reported to be paying off.

A progressive rollout of the Cashless Debit Card commenced in the Goldfields region on March 26.

The Australian reported while the University of Adelaide was in the early stages of assessing the trail, business owners said they had already noticed a big difference.

Newsagent owner Kerry Holman said last year welfare recipients routinely drank alcohol outside her shop while children went hungry.

Now she often sees those children eating takeaway food.

Hinkler MP Keith Pitt said the report showed the trial was working as intended.

The debit card is set to hit the Hinkler region on January 29 after parliament passed a Bill in September to extend the controversial Cashless Debit Card to the electorate, it was passed in a tight 33-32 vote in the Senate.

"The card limits the amount of money in the community that can be spent on alcohol and gambling, and means that people can use their welfare payments for the essentials - like food, clothing and bills," Mr Pitt said.

"As I have stated previously, the Cashless Debit Card is not a silver bullet to fix all of the issues in the Hinkler electorate, but it is a tool which can help the families and children in this region."

The Western Australian town was chosen as a trial site on the support of community leaders for its introduction and a demonstrable need identified.

According to the Department of Social Service as an example, Western Australian Police data indicated the domestic and non-domestic assault rate in the Goldfields was more than twice the state average.

"Alcohol is a factor in two thirds of all domestic assaults (2009-13) and half of all non-domestic assaults. Alcohol-related hospitalisations and deaths are 25 per cent higher than the Western Australia state average in 2007-11," it read.

The card holds 80 per cent of the recipient's Centrelink payment and the remaining 20 per cent can be withdrawn as cash. It cannot be used at pubs or bottles shops.

It's reported the trial in the Goldfields has coincided with a fall in demand for emergency food vouchers in Kalgoorlie.

A Coolgardie community member said people were slowly getting used to the idea that they did have money, but it was not cash, it was on the card.