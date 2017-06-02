24°
Cashless card will improve life for mums and kids: SA mayor

2nd Jun 2017 11:07 AM
Ceduna mayor Allan Suter.
Ceduna mayor Allan Suter. ABC

THE mayor of Ceduna in South Australia, where the Cashless Debit Card has been introduced, has weighed into the debate in Hinkler.

He also says he's willing to speak to local politicians, including Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson who is strongly opposed to the card being introduced in the region.

"As Mayor of Ceduna in South Australia, I have seen first-hand the significant benefits of the Cashless Debit Card." he said.

"I've worked in local government for 14 years and most of that time has been spent trying to address the very same community problems you have in Hinkler.

Nothing we've tried previously has had anywhere near the same positive impact as the Cashless Debit Card."

Cr Suter said people's lives had improved dramatically thanks to the card.

"We have seen dramatic drops in gambling and substance abuse," he said.

"The most significant improvement has been to the lives of children and mothers.

That's why I've been scratching my head at comments made by your local Labor state MPs.

"I don't understand why they would oppose something that has been so beneficial in other low-socio economic communities."

Cr Suter said the only people who needed to worry were those who spent their money on drugs, alcohol and gambling.

"Claims that the Cashless Debit Card is an attack on the poor and small business are simply wrong," he said.

"Only those who waste their unemployment benefits on drugs, alcohol and gambling need worry."

Cr Suter said he would speak to both Ms Donaldson and Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders.

"I would be delighted to speak to Leanne Donaldson and Bruce Saunders to clear up these and other misconceptions," he said.

"I invite both of them to visit Ceduna to talk to people on the street and have a look around.

"I guarantee the feedback they hear on the ground will be entirely different to the story being told by a few noisy keyboard warriors."

Cr Suter said he was vocal about the benefits of the card because he believes in it.

"In Ceduna, all three levels of government - from both sides of politics - are working together because they know the card is effective," he said.

"Implemented by the Federal Coalition Government, it is also backed by the SA State Labor Government, the District Council of Ceduna and various not-for-profit organisations.

"I understand many supporters of the Cashless Debit Card are reluctant to speak publicly for fear of repercussions.

"I have a big mouth and no fear - I'm willing to tell it like it is. I am vocal on this issue because I truly believe it is the best thing that's ever happened to our community. It could be for your region too."

