Cashless card to Hinkler makes no sense: Letter

THE proposed expansion of the cashless welfare card to Hinkler residents makes no sense whatsoever.

This card is being pushed by the LNP member for Hinkler Keith Pitt, a man whose parliamentary salary is around $200,000 per year, making him truly a well-paid person by Wide Bay standards. Mr Pitt claims that the welfare card will reduce unemployment and levels of crime associated with drug and alcohol use.

The card would have absolutely no impact on unemployment levels in the region.

The introduction of this card may in fact increase levels of crime because truly drug dependent people will use whatever means necessary to feed their addiction.

This means people may turn to crime, which will make our town an unsafe place.

I find it quite ironic that the party of small government, a party who claims its strength is letting people be individually responsible for their actions, is trying to implement a nanny state initiative such as this.

This card is not wanted, and hopefully at the next federal election Mr Pitt will see the error of his folly when the electorate votes him out.

-Danny Lalor, Hinkler