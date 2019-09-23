Cashless Card thief stocks up on pizza, KFC and Red Rooster

The man used the cashless card to purchase pizza and other fast food.

A MAN thought with his stomach instead of his head when he found a woman's Indue Cashless Debit Card on the ground.

Jacob John Donnell, 21, was charged with 11 offences which included five counts of fraud to dishonestly gain benefit/advantage, one count of stealing and two attempted fraud.

After leaving the Hinkler Central shopping centre, the woman began walking home unaware she had dropped her card.

Donnell found the woman's card on the ground, but instead of handing the card in to be returned, he used the card to satisfy his appetite.

Donnell used the cashless card to make a number of transactions at fast food restaurants including KFC, Red Rooster and Domino's.

Donnell also used the card to purchase $30 in mobile phone credit from Optus.

Donnell also breached his bail conditions twice by failing to report.

His lawyer Matt Maloy told the court his client the offences were opportunistic after finding the card on the ground.

Mr Maloy told the court Donnell made full admissions of the offences to police and was co-operative during investigations.

The court heard Donnell and his partner had recently welcomed their first child.

Mr Maloy said the reason Donnell failed to report because he had begun a new traineeship and prioritised it over reporting.

Magistrate Bronwyn Hartigan took into account Donnell's plea of guilty and what his lawyer told the court.

"You need your money for your new baby, this lady may have needed her money for something too," she said.

"So I think you need to give back to the community on those offences."

Donnell was sentenced to serve 50 hours community service.

He was also ordered to pay restitution for using the card for purchases.

The total amount of $197.45 included $87.73 to Domino's, $27.50 to KFC, $52.22 to Red Rooster and $30 to Optus.

He was also ordered to pay a total of $600 in fines.