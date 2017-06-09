Cashless card rally at Keith Pitt's office today

NO WAY: Protesters in Hervey Bay this week at a meeting between Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt, Human Services Minister Alan Tudge and local business owners.

BUNDABERG residents against the proposed Cashless Debit Card for Hinkler are planning to voice their concerns outside Hinkler MP Keith Pitt's office today.

The rally is scheduled for 1pm at 41b Woongarra St.

The plans follow meetings in Bundy and the Bay yesterday and a peaceful protest outside a Hervey Bay hotel where Mr Pitt and minister Alan Tudge were meeting with businesses to spruik the card on Wednesday.

Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson, who is opposed to the card, held a public information in Bundaberg on Monday.

In last month's budget, the Federal Government announced the cashless card would be rolled out in two new locations after trials in Ceduna and East Kimberley.

Mr Pitt has thrown his support behind Hinkler taking part in the scheme.

Under the Cashless Debit Card, some welfare recipients have 80% of their benefits quarantined from being used to buy alcohol, gamble and withdraw cash.