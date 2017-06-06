24°
Cashless card protesters to crash minister's meeting

Eliza Goetze
| 6th Jun 2017 11:36 AM
PROTEST: Kathryn Wilkes doesn't want the Cashless Debit Card introduced to the Hinkler electorate.
PROTEST: Kathryn Wilkes doesn't want the Cashless Debit Card introduced to the Hinkler electorate.

OBJECTORS to the proposed Cashless Debit Card, who say it is "entrenching poverty and forcing people to become totally dependant on a system”, are holding rallies to protest against the welfare plan in the Wide Bay this week.

Following a meeting last night on the plans hosted by Bundaberg MP Leanne Donaldson, the No Cashless Debit Card for Hinkler group plan to show up to disrupt meetings by LNP politicians to highlight what they describe as "Tudge's fudges” and "Pitt's porkies”.

Tomorrow, protesters will gather outside the bookshop next to the Torquay Post Office where Human Services Minister Alan Tudge plans to host an early coffee meeting with local businesses "to reassure them that they will thrive under the card”.

"The public have not been invited,” campaign spokeswoman Kathryn Wilkes wrote in an email.

"Members of the public will nonetheless will be arriving at 6.45am on the footpath outside the Torquay Post Office for a snap rally action.

"Greet Mr Tudge and show him how we see his fudges.”

>> CLICK HERE TO READ MORE OF THE NEWSMAIL'S CASHLESS WELFARE CARD COVERAGE

Fraser Coast Deputy Mayor George Seymour is organising two public rallies on Thursday at the Hervey Bay Community Centre "for working people and other smaller business sole operators that were not included in the 'select' invite for business with Alan Tudge”, Ms Wilkes said.

The action follows outrage over the deletion of comments on Mr Pitt's Facebook page that questioned or criticised the proposal.

Ceduna Mayor Allan Suter and Keith Pitt were both "reading from the same song book and ignoring the public views already being shown in the comments on all media Facebook pages of either the Fraser Coast Chronicle or NewsMail Bundaberg pages”, Ms Wilkes said.

Cr Suter, Mr Pitt and former Labor MP Brian Courtice have all spoken out in support of the card, saying it will encourage spending on food and essentials over alcohol, drugs and gambling.

CARD PROTEST

  • Tomorrow, 6.45am, bookshop next to Torquay Post Office, 415 Charlton Esplanade, Hervey Bay
  • Thursday, 1pm and 5.30pm, Hervey Bay Community Centre
Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  alan tudge bundaberg cashless welfare card cashless welfare cards centrelink george seymour hervey bay hinkler keith pitt wide bay





