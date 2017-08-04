Cashless card opponents gear up for three protests

SAY NO: Dennis Ludwick, Katani Eseki, Samia Mangus, Peter Saunders, Clinton Tanna, Ric Glass and Jeeni Lawrence at a Cashless Debit Card protest in Bundy last month.

OPPONENTS of the Cashless Debit Card are ramping up their fight against its introduction in Hinkler.

They will be protesting in Bundaberg today at the CBD Pavilion from 1pm.

Tomorrow they'll be rallying at Anzac Park on Quay St, also from 1pm.

On Sunday, they're heading to Hervey Bay for a special event called Hands in the Sand, with members placing hundreds of paper hands on the beach at Scarness from 11am.

Under the Cashless Debit Card, some welfare recipients have 80% of their income quarantined from being used to buy alcohol, gamble and withdraw cash.