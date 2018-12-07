Cashless card ok at the Waves, just not for alcohol

WELCOME: The Waves Sports Club's chef David Rogers, marketing manager Josh Hogarth and sales assistant Pam Moodie are welcoming cashless debit card holders to enjoy a meal at the family club.

WELCOME: The Waves Sports Club's chef David Rogers, marketing manager Josh Hogarth and sales assistant Pam Moodie are welcoming cashless debit card holders to enjoy a meal at the family club. Katie Hall

CASHLESS debit card holders will be able to pay for a meal at The Waves Sports Club after the popular venue sought approval from the government.

Group marketing manager for The Waves Sports Club Josh Hogarth said when the card rolls out next month, holders will still be able to enjoy a wide range of refreshments and meals at the club.

However, they won't be able to use the card for purchases of alcohol.

About 6000 people across the Hinkler electorate will be on the card, which is aimed at curbing social issues affecting families in the region.

Yesterday the NewsMail reported that 15 Bundaberg businesses had been added to a list of blocked and excluded merchants by Indue, the company that will administer the card.

However, the report incorrectly said card holders would not be able to purchase food and non-alcoholic drinks at The Waves.

The venue has gone through the application process to enable Cashless Debit Card payments.

"Using the Cashless Debit Card at The Waves, they're able to purchase any food and non-alcoholic beverage,” Mr Hogarth said.

"That includes items from the Rock Salt Bistro, the Sticky Fingers Coffee Shop - and from our reception point of sale they can purchase things like the renewal of memberships, sports memberships for children and adults as well.”

Mr Hogarth said it was an easy decision for the club, if it meant card holders would be able to enjoy a meal at the club with family and friends.

"It was really important for us to do that because we are a community club, we are for the entire community, and the cashless card will be brought out and it does affect a certain portion of the population in Bundaberg that we didn't want to omit from the club,” he said.

"We are a family club welcoming families. That is our tagline and we wanted to remain true to that.”

Interestingly the Indue list only identifies 15 local businesses, and a number of establishment have not been included at this stage.

The majority of the Bundaberg businesses on Indue's blocked merchants list to sell prohibited items, such as alcohol and gambling products, were placed there at the instruction of the Department of Social Services.

The NewsMail understands some local venues opted not to add extra machines due to costs, and have been added to Indue's blocked merchants list.

A Department of Social Services spokesperson said the card would work at all physical merchants that accept Eftpos, unless they "sell alcohol or gambling products”.

"The Department is progressively meeting with merchants in preparation for the rollout of the Cashless Debit Card from 29 January 2019. Merchants that sell takeaway alcohol in addition to unrestricted items in the Bundaberg and Hervey Bay region will need to sign a 'mixed merchant agreement' in order to accept the Cashless Debit Card. "If a merchant would like to see if they are eligible for a mixed merchant agreement they can contact the free Cashless Debit Card hotline on 1800 252 604.”

Blocked and approved merchants

Bundaberg Distilling Company: blocked

Kalki Moon Distilling and Brewing: blocked

Bargara Brewing Company and The Brewhouse: blocked

Central Hotel and Queensland Hotel: blocked

Metro Hotel Bundy: blocked

Moore Park Beach Tavern: blocked

Elliott Heads Bowls Club: blocked

Innes Park Country Club: blocked

Coral Cove Golf Club: blocked

Royal Hotel: blocked

The Federal Hotel: blocked

Grand Hotel Childers: alcohol blocked, food approved

Apple Tree Creek Hotel: blocked

The Old Bundy Tavern: blocked

The Waves Sports Club: alcohol blocked, food approved