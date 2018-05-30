PARLIAMENT: Bill to trial cashless card in Bundy introduced

IN PARLIAMENT: Hinkler MP Keith Pitt holds up a copy of the Fraser Coast Chronicle's article on poker machine losses in a bid to convince Labor of the need for the cashless debit card.

LEGISLATION to roll out the controversial Cashless Debit Card in Bundaberg will be reintroduced to Parliament today.

Hinkler MP Keith Pitt and his colleagues are urging Parliament to support the card's trial to help break the cycle of welfare dependency, with the Turnbull Government today introducing legislation to roll out the Cashless Debit Card in the Bundaberg and Hervey Bay regions.

The Bill expands the Cashless Debit Card welfare arrangements to a fourth trial site - the Hinkler Electorate (Bundy and Hervey Bay) to run until June 30, 2020.

This Schedule also increases the number of trial participants, currently capped at 10,000, to 15,000.

The Cashless Debit Card cannot be used to buy alcohol or gambling products and limits cash withdrawals to 20 per cent of a welfare payment.

Once the Bill commences, recipients of Newstart, Youth Allowance (Jobseeker) and Parenting Payment will be subject to the trial if their usual place of residence was, is or becomes within the Bundaberg and Hervey Bay areas.

These payment types were chosen based on feedback from community stakeholders.

During the trial, income support participants under 36 will be placed on the card.

Minister for Social Services Dan Tehan said the Cashless Debit Card was "a world first in how it (operated)" and helped people manage their income and stabilise their lives.

"Intergenerational welfare dependence is ruining families, there are some young people who have never seen their parents, and even their grandparents, hold down a job," Mr Tehan said.

"Doing nothing is not an option and I ... ask the Parliament to back this trial ... and help the people of Hinkler to help themselves."

Mr Pitt last night told the Fraser Coast Chronicle the Cashless Debit Card would make a positive change to the local community.

"The Cashless Debit Card will tackle a problem that everyone in our community knows exists," he said.

"This will be a targeted trial rolled out to people in our electorate that need help. It will not be rolled out to age pensioners."

Independent research into the Cashless Debit Card has shown positive results at the other trial locations - Ceduna, East Kimberley and Kalgoorlie - where less drinking, gambling and drug use has been reported.