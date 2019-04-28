Cash stolen from Bundaberg RSL in double weekend break-in

BREAK IN: This morning a Bundaberg police spokesman said staff discovered the RSL had once again been broken in to.

THE Bundaberg RSL has been robbed twice in two nights, with cash stolen from the venue on both occasions.

A Bundaberg police spokesman told the NewsMail the Bundaberg Services Club was broken in to at about 12.30am on Saturday, 27 April.

The perpetrator had "gained entry by forcing a smoking area door open”.

"A sum of money was stolen from the premises,” the spokesman said.

But this morning he said staff discovered the RSL had once again been broken in to.

"It happened again overnight, which is a bit unusual,” he said.

This time the offence took place in the early hours of the morning and at about 4am staff made the discovery as they prepared for morning trade.

"They discovered the premises had been entered again with a sum of money stolen again, via forcing a door again.”

He said while some venues could be robbed more than once, it wasn't common to see a repeated break-in like this so soon after the first one.

"We will be giving a lot more firm advice on security measures,” he said.

"Police are following up lines of inquiry in relation to CCTV footage, and conducting ongoing investigations.