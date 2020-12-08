CASH SPLASH: Local groups and events receive vital funding

A number of community groups and events have received funding from a number of State and Federal Government Grants.

A number of local organisations and events have received much needed funding after what has been a tough year.

Bundaberg’s AgroTrend event, which was cancelled due to COVID-19, will get a slice of $34 million Australian Government funding to help them bounce back next year.

Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt said the first payments under the Supporting Agricultural Shows and Field Days program will roll out before Christmas.

“I am very pleased the Bundaberg Field Day Society is able to access this funding to help get them through this tough period and out the other side in a sound position to host again in 2021,” Mr Pitt said.

“Agricultural shows and field days are uniquely Australian and provide huge economic spin-offs for local communities as well as opportunities for the businesses and services who exhibit.

“They also help to keep maintain our farmers’ competitive edge by providing an outlet for new ideas, new technologies and new ways of working to be shared.

“Next year is looking so much brighter and I know the $20,749.99 in financial support will be fantastic boost for our volunteers and community organisations who run AgroTrend each year.”

The Supporting Agricultural Shows and Field Days program funding is being provided under the $1 billion Relief and Recovery Fund for regions, communities and industry sectors disproportionately affected by COVID-19.

Meanwhile Bundaberg Chinese New Year Celebrations, Cultural Connections and Harmony Week Celebrations “Let’s Get Together” are just some of the record number of 211 multicultural celebrations in 2021 will also share in more than $1.5 million from the Queensland Government’s Celebrating Multicultural Queensland program, aimed at furthering inclusion, harmony and unity.

Member for Bundaberg, Tom Smith welcomed the funding for the local events.

“Our community takes great pride in its diversity and these events have the capacity to bring us even closer together,” Mr Smith said.

“We are a stronger community for the experiences of people with backgrounds from right across Australia and overseas, contributing to make Bundy the great place it is to live.

“I am proud to be part of a government that supports multicultural events through the Celebrating Multicultural Queensland program.”

Multicultural Affairs Minister Leanne Linard encouraged Queenslanders to get out to as many events as possible in 2021 to celebrate the state’s diversity.

“Many of these celebrations have become important fixtures on the social calendar of towns and cities throughout Queensland,” Ms Linard said.

“They are not only great fun with vibrant colour, music, performances and food, they also play an important role in strengthening cross-cultural understanding and inclusion.

“Unfortunately, most multicultural events had to be cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Under Covid Safe measures, successful staging of multicultural events in 2021 will further help Queensland unite and recover.”

Local organisations to receive funding include:

Bundaberg & District Neighbourhood Centre Inc – $5,000 for Harmony Week Celebrations “Let’s Get Together”

Bundaberg Regional Council – $5,000 for Cultural Connections and $8,000 for Bundaberg Chinese New Year Celebrations

A total of 211 events will receive funding ranging from $2,000 to $20,000 in 2021.

A Bundaberg community group will also benefit from a share of $2.7 million from the Morrison Government to support the work of local volunteers.

Mr Pitt said volunteers were an integral part of our society, especially during difficult times.

“Our community has been impacted by drought and coronavirus this year and help is still needed by many,” he said.

The Apex Club of Bundaberg received funding of $3,000

“This additional funding will go a long way in helping even more local organisations and their volunteers to continue their important work, through what has been a very tough year,” he said.

The 2020-21 Volunteer Grants round is expected to open mid-2021.

Volunteer peak bodies across all states and territories are distributing the funding based on the needs of the sector in each state or territory.

For more information on volunteering, visit the Volunteering Australia website.

For more information on the Supporting Agricultural Shows and Field Days program visit this website.

For more information about the Celebrating Multicultural Queensland program and successful applicants visit this website.

