Cash prizes on offer at Agnes Water skateboard comp

The Agnes Water Skate Competition will be held on Monday, December 14, with organisers encouraging Central Queensland “groms” to get involved.

CASH prizes are up for grabs for Central Queensland “groms” who enter into the Agnes Water skateboard competition next month.

The Regional Skateboard Competition, sponsored by Etnies, will be held on Monday, December 14 at the Agnes Water Skatepark between 2 and 5pm.

Organiser Eve Shirkey said Central Queensland kids should get around the competition as it did not happen very often.

“We don’t often get the opportunity to have a professionally run comp in the region,” Ms Shirkey said.

“We have the boys from Australian Skateboarding Community Initiative stopping into Agnes to run the comp for us.

“It will be a proper regional comp and we could not be more excited.”

The competition will be run in the Rumble on the Reef Street format, which Ms Shirkey said gave the competitors more of a chance to qualify for other regional events.

“Rumble on the Reef is the national street championships up in Mackay, which are a huge deal for both junior and open skaters in Queensland,” she said.

“We hope to become a Rumble in the Reef facilitator so the kids in this region can qualify for Rumble on the Reef in Mackay.”

Ms Shirkey said she was confident of 30 participants in the competition, considering they usually got that many in learn to skate sessions.

Age groups for the event include eight and under, 10 and under, 12 and under, 14 and under and Opens.

Registrations for the competition can be completed HERE.