Drugs
Crime

Cash, LSD, MDMA, marijuana seized on Bruce Hwy

Navarone Farrell
by
21st Jul 2018 5:30 AM
A FARLEIGH man was caught by police with several phials of LSD, MDMA, marijuana, scales and a large sum of cash in his car on the Bruce Hwy at Yalboroo.

Dylan Law, 37, was busted in May with a pharmacopoeia of drugs and cash that he had been living off while unemployed.

Mackay Magistrate's Court earlier this week was told Law had been pulled over in his Holden station wagon for a licence check when police discovered a black satchel in the back of the car containing $3040 and drugs. Law pleaded guilty to seven drug-related charges including one linked to a swab test that was positive for MDMA and marijuana.

The court was told that Law attempted to stash the cash because he didn't want any questions regarding its origins.

Duty lawyer Geoff Govey, from Taylors Solicitors, said that Law, originally from New Zealand, had been employed in retail, as a labourer, a sugar worker and was currently selling crystals at festivals for an income.

"He's been here for 30 years, he was educated here," Mr Govey said. "He started going to music festivals some time ago and lived in a commune in Byron Bay and now he also attends music festivals up and down the coast, he sets up the gear ... he also sells crystals to obtain some money, he also spends some time fossicking for rocks."

Magistrate Damien Dwyer was unsympathetic to Law's unemployment and warned about the dangers of drugs. "You never would have been to court except for drugs," he said.

Law forfeited the cash, was fined $2500, and had his licence disqualified for four months.

