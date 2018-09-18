Cash for recycling roll-out on Fraser Coast

BRING ON RECYCLING: New business owner Joel Alexander is based in Brisbane but will open a Maryborough recycling plant in November.

BOTH Maryborough and Hervey Bay residents will have multiple options to earn extra cash while recycling in just over a month.

Queenslanders will be able to get 10 cents back for recycling eligible container at a range of outlets across Queensland from November 1.

Proposed sites for the scheme 'containers for change' include Maryborough, Pialba, Dundowran and Howard.

U Can Recycle owner Joel Alexander will open his doors at 3 Kingston Ave as one of two sites in Maryborough.

Originally from Adelaide, Mr Alexander has been in Queensland for 12 years and has set up a cash for recycling site in Brisbane as well as the Fraser Coast.

"I thought it was crazy no refunds on the containers when I first moved here," he said.

"It has taken too long to happen.

"We are quite passionate about getting stuff out of land fill and this scheme will change the whole game."

Mr Alexander said his business took inspiration from the South Australian model.

"Because of experience, I think this works the best, it doesn't matter what condition containers come in. They can be crushed, have labels on or be sun faded," he said.

"Sporting groups, church groups and charity groups can save all their containers and raise money when they hand them over."

Mr Alexander said he started his new business because instead of giving the contract to a multinational corporation like NSW had, Queensland had given small and local businesses the chance to be involved.

"We are a family owned business and we will employ people as our ventures are a mixture of manual and computer based," he said.

"I was attracted to the area because I have family in the region. This is a win win as far as I'm concerned because we aren't just putting in a vending machine. Staff will help you unload, count and then give you cash in hand straight away."

Mr Alexander said his Maryborough yard would also provide a mobile service collection up to Monto.

"They don't have recycling up there and we can bring it back to Maryborough and generate some money back into the community," he said.

The other Maryborough recycling location will be headed by Re.Turn-It, a company who currently manages the program equivalent in the ACT.

The company is also listed to operate a site in Pialba.

Chief development officer Garth Lamb said while he could not provide the exact addresses at this time, sites would have a mixture of humans and automated equipment.

"We will not be using the reverse vending machine which has no interaction," he said.

"People will come and enter their number into a computer which will give them a barcode. They attach the bar code onto their bag of containers and we then count them and transfer the money into their account."

"While none of the centres open until November the real message is it is time to start saving your cans and bottles.

"It is fantastic opportunity to raise money for your community organisations, charity or get a bit of extra pocket money."

Queenslanders are reported to use close to 3 billion beverage containers every year which become the second most littered item in the state.

The introduction of a state-wide container refund scheme will give people an incentive to collect and return containers for recycling is hoped to reduce the amount of drink containers littered and increase Queensland's recycling rate.

Queensland's container refund scheme will commence with more than 230 container refund points in operation across the state.