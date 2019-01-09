Cash for cane toads: Push for pest bounty

A BOUNTY on cane toads, which would reward their capture and delivery to collection points, could go a long way to ridding the Fraser Coast of the poisonous pests.

That's the view of Hinkler's One Nation candidate Damian Huxham who is today backing his controversial party leader's war on Australia's cane toad population.

The Chronicle can reveal One Nation Senator for Queensland Pauline Hanson wants a 10c bounty for every cane toad removed from the wild.

Under the proposal, put to Prime Minister Scott Morrison in a letter this week, a three month summer bounty would mirror the container refund scheme.

Ms Hanson also wants it to be an option for Work for the Dole participants.

Mr Huxham believes a bounty would prove popular on the Fraser Coast where cane toads remain prolific.

"Cane toads are poisonous at all stages of their life and they pose a real problem to our delicate native wildlife ecosystem, there is currently well over 200million cane toads in Australia," he said

"The call for a 10c bounty per cane toad is a positive move to protect our wildlife.

"Queenslanders have jumped at the containers refund program which in the last two months, has seen 102million containers returned for a refund at collection points which has put over $10million into the pockets of Queenslanders.

"If we don't seriously start looking at ways to remove this poisonous pest now, the problem will only get worse in the future."

In the letter, Sen Hanson said while she recognised the Federal Government's $2million into cane toad research in 2008, it appeared no solution was found to eradicate them.

"When rabbits plagued our nation, a sizeable reward was posted for the biological control of the species," she said.

"Other invasive species such as European carp have been eradicated from waterways using biological measures and I believe it is time our Federal Parliament takes a swift, bipartisan approach into the eradication of this pest species."

In recent years, cane toads have been increasingly discovered further south than the accepted border in Northern NSW.

Unlike native frogs that lay between 1000-2000 eggs, toads will lay between 8000 and 35,000.