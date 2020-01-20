The cases that kept ambos busy overnight

Karrabin - single-vehicle rollover

Critical care paramedics and the High Acuity Response Unit attended a single vehicle rollover which occurred at 1.41am on Karrabin Rosewood Road and Wulkuraka Connection Road. Paramedics transported one female patient in her 20s to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious condition with head injuries.

Meridan Plains - reported snake bite

One female patient in her 70s was transported stable to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital stable after a reported snake bite at 12.55am at a private address.

Oxenford - truck and car crash

Four patients, two children and two adults, who were initially entrapped following a truck and car crash on the Pacific Motorway at 12.12am were transported to the Gold Coast University Hospital. One female child was transported in a serious but stable condition with abdominal injuries, one infant male was also transported in a stable condition. One female patient in her 20s was transported stable with spinal injuries along with one male patient in his 30s who was treated for lower leg injuries.

Palm Cove - tropical jellyfish sting

One male patient was transported stable via rescue helicopter to the Cairns Base Hospital with chest and back pain after a reported tropical jellyfish sting on Double Island off of Palm Cove at 11.27pm.

Mackenzie - three-vehicle crash

Three patients were assessed and were subsequently transported to hospital after a three-vehicle car crash which occurred on the Gateway Motorway at 11.18pm. Two patients were transported to the Mater Adults Hospital while the third was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital, all in stable conditions.

Ormeau - single-vehicle crash

Paramedics transported one male patient stable to the Gold Coast University Hospital after a single-vehicle crash which was reported on Vaughan Drive at 10.49pm.

Dunk Island - reported snake bite

A snake bite was reported to paramedics on Dunk Island at 11.23pm, one male patient in his 20s was transported stable via rescue helicopter to the Cairns Base Hospital.

West End - vehicle into structure

A male in his late teens was transported stable to Princess Alexandra Hospital with a head injury after a vehicle came into contact with a building on Boundary Street at 9.50pm.

Annerley - vehicle and moped crash

A stable male patient was transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital following a vehicle and moped crash on Ipswich Road around 8.45pm.

Rosenthal Heights - motorcycle crash

Paramedics transported a male patient to Warwick Hospital stable with a lower leg injury following a motorcycle crash on private property at 6.50pm.

Kallangur - wounding

Paramedics responded to Marsden Road at 6.05pm after a male patient in his 30s sustained a puncture wound to his upper leg. The patient was transported to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a serious but stable condition.