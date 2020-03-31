THE Darling Downs is emerging as a new Queensland coronavirus hotspot.

In the past 24 hours there was a 16 per cent increase in cases in Toowoomba and the surrounding areas - a faster growth rate than any other part of the state.

It comes as Queensland records 55 new cases in the past 24 hours, taking the state's total to 55.

Overseas travellers arriving in Brisbane yesterday ahead of their enforced 14-year quarantine. New cases across Queensland have slowed, but there has been a 16% increase in Toowoomba and across the Darling Downs in recent days. Picture: Dan Peled

Toowoomba man Garry Kirstenfeldt died from coronavirus after being infected on the Ruby Princess cruise ship. His family remain in isolation.

Statewide, the number of cases increased five per cent over the last 24 hours, growing from 656 cases, to 689.

There were 15 new cases on the Gold Coast, a 12 per cent increase, one of the state's earliest COVID-19 hot spots.

The Brisbane Metro North health area still has the highest number of cases of anywhere in the state at 183. But the rate of increase has slowed with just a 1.67 per cent growth in the last 24 hours.

Similarly, Metro South has 169 cases, up 3.68 per cent from yesterday.

After a sharp increase on Monday, just two new cases in West Moreton were identified in the past 24 hours.

Just one new case was identified in each of the Sunshine Coast, Townsville and Cairns, while no new cases were identified in Wide Bay, Central Queensland or Mackay.

There have still not been any identified cases in Queensland's central west, north west, south west or Cape York and Torres Strait.

Hospital and Health Service

Metro North 183

Metro South 169

Gold Coast 136

Sunshine Coast 71

West Moreton 35

Darling Downs 28

Cairns and Hinterland 22

Wide Bay 17

Townsville 17

Central Queensland 6

Mackay 5

Torres and Cape 0

North West 0

Central West 0

South West 0

Originally published as Cases jump 16 per cent in 24 hours in new virus hotspot