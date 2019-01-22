Case for new Bundy hospital on track, health boss says

YOUR HEALTH YOUR SAY: WBHH Board Chair Peta Jamieson and WBHHS Chief Executive Adrian Pennington at the launch of the Your Health, Your Say campaign, which invites the community to have input into its strategic plan for the next four years.

YOUR HEALTH YOUR SAY: WBHH Board Chair Peta Jamieson and WBHHS Chief Executive Adrian Pennington at the launch of the Your Health, Your Say campaign, which invites the community to have input into its strategic plan for the next four years. Mike Knott BUN090418HEALTH2

THE Wide Bay Hospital and Health Board has reassured the community the $3 million business case for a new or significantly refurbished Bundaberg Hospital is pressing ahead as planned.

Board Chair Peta Jamieson said the business case was currently being finalised, after Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service received the funding and undertook a comprehensive consultation and development process throughout 2018.

It comes after Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett claimed a report by the State Government showed delays for major infrastructure across Queensland, including the groundwork for the promised works to replace or refurbish Bundaberg Hospital.

Ms Jamieson said: "During the community consultation sessions we held last year, we openly advised that the preliminary business case would be finalised by early 2019.

"We're on track with this commitment," she said.

Ms Jamieson said this would be a hospital that would meet the needs of the Wide Bay region for at least the next 50 years, so it was crucial to get the planning right and to take the time to consult with the community along the way.

"A business case for a new or significantly refurbished hospital is complex and takes time," she said.

"It has to take into account factors such as population and future health needs studies, clinical and diagnostic needs, size and capacity requirements, site suitability including flood resilience, and detailed workforce planning."

Ms Jamieson said the board would ensure the community was kept informed throughout the ongoing process, just as it had through its consultation efforts last year.

"We held a number of public information sessions so we could be transparent about the process, we advertised information widely, and we shared ... our own social platforms how our plans have been proceeding. "Representatives from all levels of government were invited along so they could fully understand the process."

"We're excited about finalising the business case in the next few months, as we continue to pursue the best possible outcome to meet the growing needs our community."