Minister for Health Steven Miles. Photographer: Liam Kidston.
Case for new Bundy Hospital on track amid pandemic

Mikayla Haupt
30th Apr 2020 5:00 AM
HEALTH minister Steven Miles has assured that the outbreak of COVID-19 has not impacted the progression of the business case for a new Bundaberg hospital.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Cox Architecture would be joining Building Queensland, Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service and the Department of Health to complete the detailed business case.

“The Business case for a new hospital in Bundaberg is progressing and to-date has not been delayed due to COVID-19,” he said.

“The Palaszczuk Government is investing $6.7 million in the business case because we’re committed to delivering the best public health services to the Wide Bay community.”

While the potential site for the new hospital remains unknown, Mr Miles said a preferred site would be identified and announced this year.

